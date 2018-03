BRIEF-CA Immobilien Anlagen FY ‍FFO I Up 16 Pct At EUR 106.8 Mln​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG:

* FY ‍FFO I UP 16% ON LAST YEAR TO EUR 106.8 M (EUR 1.14 PER SHARE)​

* FY ‍NET RENTAL INCOME UP 11% TO EUR 163.4 M​

* FY ‍EBITDA 18% ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL AT EUR 173.7 M (EUR 147.6 M IN 2016)​

* FY ‍HIGHEST CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN COMPANY‘S HISTORY: EUR 234.9 M (+28%)​

* CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN - ‍EPRA NAV PER SHARE UP 11.8% AT EUR 29.90 (31.12.2016: EUR 26.74), INCREASE OF 14.3% (DIVIDEND ADJUSTED)​

* ‍LONG-TERM REVENUE (FFO I) IS EXPECTED TO REACH AT LEAST EUR 115 M IN BUSINESS YEAR 2018​

* ‍REVENUE (FFO I) EXPANDING TO NOT LESS THAN EUR 125 M IN 2019​

* ‍AS REGARDS DIVIDEND, AN APPROXIMATE PAYOUT RATIO OF 70% OF FFO I IS CONFIRMED​