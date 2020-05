BRIEF-CA Immobilien Anlagen Q1 EBITDA Up At EUR 38.8 Mln

May 26 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen AG:

* Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME € M 49.6 VERSUS EUR 46.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA € M 38.8 VERSUS EUR 38.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) € M 26.1 VERSUS EUR 53.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE ARE UNABLE CONCLUSIVELY TO ASSESS THE FULL IMPACT OF THE COVID-19-PANDEMIC ON OUR OPERATIONAL BUSINESS AT THIS TIME

* WE PLAN TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON OUR FFO EXPECTATION FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2020 ALONG WITH HALF-YEAR RESULTS END OF AUGUST AT THE LATEST

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 33.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO