BRIEF-CA Says Board Of Directors Approved Restructuring Plan

May 8 (Reuters) - CA Inc:

* CA INC SAYS ON MAY 2, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ( THE “FISCAL 2019 PLAN”) - SEC FILING

* CA INC - FISCAL 2019 PLAN COMPRISES TERMINATION OF ABOUT 800 EMPLOYEES AND GLOBAL FACILITIES EXITS AND CONSOLIDATIONS

* CA INC - ACTIONS UNDER FISCAL 2019 PLAN ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY END OF FISCAL YEAR 2019

* CA INC - UNDER FISCAL 2019 PLAN, CO EXPECTS TO INCUR PRE-TAX CHARGE BETWEEN ABOUT $140 MILLION AND $160 MILLION

* CA INC - EXPECTS ABOUT $80 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM CHARGE TO BE INCURRED BY CO DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019