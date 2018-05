BRIEF-CA Technologies Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.49

May 8 (Reuters) - CA Inc:

* CA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* CA TECHNOLOGIES QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49 AND QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* CA TECHNOLOGIES QTRLY REVENUE $1,083 MILLION VERSUS $1,012 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59, REVENUE VIEW $1.08 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REVENUE TO CHANGE IN A RANGE OF FLAT TO PLUS 1 PERCENT AS REPORTED

* CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO INCREASE IN A RANGE OF 58 PERCENT TO 65 PERCENT AS REPORTED

* CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES FISCAL 2019 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO INCREASE IN A RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT AS REPORTED