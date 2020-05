BRIEF-CAA Resources Says Cosmo Field Holdings Received Writ Of Summons Taken Out By Industrial Bank

May 19 (Reuters) - CAA Resources Ltd:

* INFORMED BY CEO AND COSMO FIELD HOLDINGS THAT THEY HAD RECEIVED A WRIT OF SUMMONS TAKEN OUT BY INDUSTRIAL BANK CO

* INDUSTRIAL BANK CLAIMS REPAYMENT WITH RESPECT TO DEFAULT OF LOAN OF US$45.1 MILLION

* BOARD SAYS DEFAULT WILL CAUSE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON OPERATION OF GROUP

* DEFAULT WILL TRIGGER CROSS-DEFAULTS OF OTHER BORROWINGS AND LOANS OF GROUP

* WRIT OF SUMMONS TAKEN OUT BY INDUSTRIAL BANK AGAINST COSMO FIELD & CEO