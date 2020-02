BRIEF-CAB Cakaran Corp Posts Qtrly Net Loss 7.9 Million RGT

Feb 27 (Reuters) - CAB Cakaran Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 7.9 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 448.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 454.4 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 7.9 MILLION RGT

* PROPOSED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.25 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE SUBJECT TO APPROVAL AT FORTHCOMING AGM

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IN CHINA HAS PRESENTED A GRIM AND CHALLENGING PROSPECT FOR THE GROUP

* PROSPECT OF GROUP'S BUSINESS IN COMING MONTHS NOT EXPECTED TO BE FAVOURABLE DUE TO COVID-19