May 6 (Reuters) - Cabaletta Bio Inc:

* CABALETTA BIO INC - FDA HAS GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR DSG3-CAART (DESMOGLEIN 3 CHIMERIC AUTOANTIBODY RECEPTOR T CELLS)

* CABALETTA BIO - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 1 DESCAARTES TRIAL TO EVALUATE SAFETY & TOLERABILITY OF DSG3-CAART IN RELAPSED &/OR REFRACTORY PATIENTS IN 2020