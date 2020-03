BRIEF-Cabbeen Fashion Says FY Revenue RMB1.27 Bln, Up 0.1%

March 11 (Reuters) - Cabbeen Fashion Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB1.27 BILLION, UP 0.1%

* FY PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS RMB243.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB311.0 MILLION

* GROUP’S OPERATIONS WERE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS IN MAINLAND CHINA SINCE JANUARY 2020

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3.0 CENTS/ORDINARY SHARE

* STARTED TO CUT BACK PURCHASE ORDERS FOR 2020 SUMMER COLLECTION AND PUT ON HOLD OPENING OF NEW SHOPS AND OTHER MATERIAL INVESTMENTS

* EXPECTS THAT ITS OPERATING RESULTS FOR 2020 WILL BE MATERIALLY AND ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* STARTED TO DEVELOP OUR OWN PRODUCTION FACILITIES TO OVERCOME OBSTACLES IN SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT