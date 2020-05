May 20 (Reuters) - Cabbeen Fashion Ltd:

* MANUFACTURE & SALE OF PPE NOT EXPECTED TO BE GROUP’S LONG-TERM FOCUS

* LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN SHISHI CITY INVITED GROUP TO JOIN OTHER ENTITIES IN AREA TO PRODUCE PPE FOR HOSPITALS

* SINCE LATE MARCH GROUP STARTED TO SELL PPE TO OVERSEAS PURCHASERS FROM DIFFERENT COUNTRIES

* VOLUME OF GROUP'S SALE OF PPE MAY FLUCTUATE SIGNIFICANTLY FROM TIME TO TIME