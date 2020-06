BRIEF-Cabin Crew Union UFO: Optimistic We'll Get Good Solution on Lufthansa

June 19 (Reuters) - German Cabin Crew Union UFO Says On Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* ARE OPTIMISTIC THAT WE WILL GET A GOOD SOLUTION

* EMPLOYEES OF LUFTHANSA ARE AWARE OF THEIR RESPONSIBILITY TO HELP, BUT SHAREHOLDERS ALSO HAVE A RESPONSIBILITY

* UFO’S BAUBLIES SAYS IT’S EXTREMELY IMPORTANT THAT EVEN THE SMALLEST SHAREHOLDER USES THEIR RIGHT TO VOTE AND AGREES TO THE RESCUE PACKAGE FOR LUFTHANSA

* UFO’S BAUBLIES SAYS IF A MAJORITY AGREE TO ACCEPT RESCUE PACKAGE, WE ARE CONVINCED THAT LUFTHANSA WILL GET OUT OF THIS CRISIS IN GOOD SHAPRE WITH ALL EMPLOYEES ON BOARD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)