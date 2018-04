April 23 (Reuters) - Cable ONE Inc:

* CABLE ONE COMPLETES TERM LOAN B REPRICING; REDUCES BORROWING COSTS

* CABLE ONE SAYS ITS LENDERS HAVE APPROVED A REDUCTION TO INTEREST RATE ON CO’S $500 MILLION TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY

* CABLE ONE - UNDER TRANSACTION, INTEREST RATE ON CO'S TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY REDUCED TO A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS A MARGIN OF 1.75%