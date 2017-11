Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cable One Inc

* Cable One reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $253.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $256.7 million

* Cable One Inc - qtrly earnings per share $5.48‍​

* Cable One-‍q3 was negatively impacted by an estimated $1.6 million loss in revenues from waived service offering charges associated with Hurricane Harvey​