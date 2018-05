BRIEF-Cabot Corp Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.04

May 7 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp:

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $2.80

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES $818 MILLION VERSUS $678 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* CABOT - IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR

* CABOT - EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT

* IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QUARTER THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $746.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S