BRIEF-Cabot Corp to reduce activated carbon manufacturing capacity in Marshall, Texas

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp

* Cabot Corporation to reduce activated carbon manufacturing capacity in Marshall, Texas

* Cabot Corp - ‍has indefinitely idled three of seven production units at its activated carbon manufacturing facility in Marshall, Texas, USA​

* Cabot Corp - ‍Cabot expects the action plan will result in a pre-tax charge to earnings of approximately $9 million​

* Cabot Corp - ‍annual savings related to this action are estimated to be approximately $6 million, of which approximately $5 million is cash​