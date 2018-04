April 23 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp:

* CABOT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE AND APPOINTS ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CABOT CORP - CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)