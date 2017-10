BRIEF-Cabot Credit Management announces intention to float on LSE

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cabot Credit Management Ltd (IPO-CAB.L)

* INTENTION TO FLOAT

* ‍TODAY ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING​

* ‍INTENDS TO APPLY FOR ADMISSION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES TO PREMIUM LISTING SEGMENT OF OFFICIAL LIST OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY​

* ‍OFFER WILL COMPRISE AN OFFER OF SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍OFFER IS EXPECTED TO RAISE GROSS PRIMARY PROCEEDS TO COMPANY OF APPROXIMATELY £195 MILLION​

* ‍ADMISSION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍GOLDMAN SACHS AND MORGAN STANLEY & CO. ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL CO- ORDINATORS, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND JOINT SPONSORS​

* ‍JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL AND NUMIS SECURITIES ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND LAZARD & CO., IS ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISER