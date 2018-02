BRIEF-Cabot Oil and Gas Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.10

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS, EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPANSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO 30 MILLION SHARES

* CABOT OIL & GAS - RECORDED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $242.9 MILLION IN QUARTER DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* CABOT OIL & GAS - Q4 EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS 172.6 BCFE, CONSISTING OF 164.4 BCF OF NATURAL GAS, 1,238.0 MBBLS OF CRUDE OIL AND CONDENSATE, AND 131.5 MBBLS OF NGLS​

* CABOT OIL & GAS SEES Q1 NET PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1,775 TO 1,825 MILLION MMCF PER DAY FOR NATURAL GAS

* FROM 2018 TO 2020, EXPECTS TO DELIVER A THREE-YEAR PRODUCTION COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR) OF 17 TO 21 PERCENT

* ‍COMPANY ASSUMED NO CAPITAL WAS ALLOCATED TO EXPLORATION IN 2019 AND 2020​

* CABOT OIL & GAS SEES Q1 NET PRODUCTION GUIDANCE 500 TO 8,000 BBLS PER DAY FOR CRUDE OIL AND CONDENSATE

* CABOT OIL & GAS SEES Q1 NET PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 700 TO 800 BBLS PER DAY FOR NGLS

* CABOT OIL & GAS - FORECASTED OPERATING EXPENSES FOR THE YEAR ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE BELOW $1.60/MCFE

* ‍CABOT HAS REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PERCENT​

* CABOT OIL & GAS - SEES 2018 TO 2020 AFTER-TAX CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW $1.6-$2.5 BILLION BASED ON RANGE OF NYMEX PRICES OF $2.75 TO $3.25 PER MMBTU

* CABOT OIL & GAS QTRLY OPERATING. REVENUE $400.5 MILLION VERSUS $316.5 MILLION

* CABOT OIL & GAS QTRLY OPERATING. REVENUE $400.5 MILLION VERSUS $316.5 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $429.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S