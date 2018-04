BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.26

April 27 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MILLION CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY

* SECOND-QUARTER 2018 NET PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1,850 TO 1,900 MMCFE PER DAY

* CABOT OIL & GAS - QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PERCENT

* CABOT OIL & GAS - REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PERCENT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

* REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MILLION

* CABOT OIL & GAS - DUE TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS EAGLE FORD SHALE ASSETS IN Q1, CO UPDATED OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* CABOT OIL & GAS - REMAIN CONFIDENT IN 3-YEAR PLAN THAT CAN GENERATE $1.6 BILLION - $2.5 BILLION OF AFTER-TAX CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: