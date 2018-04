April 25 (Reuters) - Cache Logistics Trust:

* Q1 GROSS REVENUE S$29.0 MILLION VERSUS S$27.1 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROPERTY INCOME S$22.9 MILLION VERSUS S$20.8 MILLION

* DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT FOR 1Q FY18 WAS 1.507 CENTS PER SHARE