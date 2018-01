Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cache Logistics Trust:

* ANNOUNCES ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A NINE-PROPERTY PORTFOLIO IN AUSTRALIA​

* SECURES 5 YEAR, S$110 MILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FUND ACQUISITIONS​ FROM DBS BANK

* ‍CURRENT ESTIMATED TOTAL COST OF ACQUISITIONS IS A$191.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: