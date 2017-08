July 28 (Reuters) - Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement on logistics and medical related projects with local government

* Says it aims to achieve sales revenue at 5.0 billion yuan ($741.73 million) in five years under the agreement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uDdt7F

($1 = 6.7410 Chinese yuan renminbi)