BRIEF-CACI International sees 2018 EPS $6.52 - $6.84
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CACI International sees 2018 EPS $6.52 - $6.84

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - CACI International Inc

* CACI issues guidance for its fiscal year 2018

* CACI International Inc says fy 2017 guidance reiterated

* CACI International Inc- fy 2017 guidance reiterated

* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges

* CACI International Inc- ‍fiscal year 2018 revenue projected to be $4.35 to $4.5 billion​

* Sees 2018 diluted earnings per share $6.52 - $6.84

* CACI International Inc- ‍ fiscal year 2018 operating cash flow projected to be greater than $280 million​

* Sees fy 2018 net income projected to be $165 million to $173 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $6.83, revenue view $4.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.46, revenue view $4.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CACI International Incsees fy18 capital expenditures will total approximately $35 to $40 million

* For fy 2018 expect that gross profit margin will range between 32 percent and 33 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

