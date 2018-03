BRIEF-CACI Provides Details on Proposal to Acquire CSRA

March 19 (Reuters) - CACI International Inc:

* CACI PROVIDES DETAILED AND FACTUAL INFORMATION REGARDING ITS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE CSRA FOR $44.00 PER SHARE

* PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020

* PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MILLION

* ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: