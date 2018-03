BRIEF-Caci Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA

March 28 (Reuters) - Caci International Inc:

* CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO ACQUIRE CSRA

* HAS WITHDRAWN ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CSRA INC FOR $44.00 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK

* DELIVERED A LETTER WITHDRAWING ITS OFFER TO CSRA’S BOARD CHAIR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* “WILL CONTINUE OUR AGGRESSIVE PURSUIT OF STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES, JUDICIOUSLY AND WITHOUT ENGAGING IN AUCTIONS AT UNECONOMIC LEVELS”

* CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE "SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION"