BRIEF-Cactus Announces Fourth Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.37

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cactus Inc:

* CACTUS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 REVENUE $140.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $141.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* CACTUS - TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, QUARANTINES BY CHINESE GOVERNMENT IN RESPONSE TO VIRUS OUTBREAK AFFECTED CO’S CHINESE SUPPLY CHAIN IN FEBRUARY

* DO NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO Q1 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CACTUS -SHOULD THERE BE MORE MEASURES TAKEN BY CHINESE GOVERNMENT IN RESPONSE TO NEGATIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN OUTBREAK,IT COULD IMPACT FUTURE OPERATING RESULTS

* CACTUS BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT INVENTORY TO MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND IN NEAR TERM

* MONITORING CONDITIONS CLOSELY AND BELIEVES PROGRESS IS BEING MADE TOWARD RETURNING SUPPLY CHAIN TO FULL CAPACITY