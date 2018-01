Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cactus Inc:

* CACTUS INC SEES IPO OF 21.4 MILLION CLASS A COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $16 AND $19 PER SHARE – SEC FILING​

* CACTUS INC SAYS CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* CACTUS INC SAYS BARCLAYS, RBC CAPITAL, RAYMOND JAMES, SCOTIA HOWARD WEIL ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* CACTUS INC PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2DXSW34)