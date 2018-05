May 9 (Reuters) - Cactus Inc:

* CACTUS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* CACTUS INC - QTRLY REVENUES $115.1 MILLION VERSUS $58.5 MILLION

* CACTUS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.14

* CACTUS INC - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 MILLION AND $60 MILLION