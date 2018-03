March 19 (Reuters) - Cadbury Nigeria Plc:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE 33.08 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 29.98 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 350.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 562.8 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDS TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 16 KOBO PER SHARE OF 50 KOBO EACH Source: bit.ly/2pptlGK Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)