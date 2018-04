April 26 (Reuters) - Cadbury Nigeria PLC:

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 31.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 95.8 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF 8.23 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 8.07 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/qiz6Tj Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)