BRIEF-Cadence Bancorp Announces Merger With State Bank Financial Corp

May 13 (Reuters) - Cadence Bancorp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH STATE BANK FINANCIAL CORPORATION, CREATING A LEADING COMMERCIAL LENDING FRANCHISE

* CO AND STATE BANK FINANCIAL CORP ANNOUNCED ENTRY INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT IN A STOCK-FOR-STOCK TRANSACTION

* STATE BANK FINANCIAL SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE 1.160 SHARES OF CO CLASS A COMMON STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF STATE BANK COMMON STOCK

* TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION BASED ON CLOSING SHARE PRICE OF CADENCE OF $30.23 ON MAY 11, 2018

* AFTER CLOSING, LEGACY CADENCE AND STATE BANK SHAREHOLDERS TO COLLECTIVELY OWN ABOUT 65% AND 35% OF COMBINED COMPANY, RESPECTIVELY

* THREE STATE BANK DIRECTORS WILL JOIN BOARD OF CADENCE AND OF CADENCE BANK

* CADENCE EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE 7% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME CHARGES

* MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES