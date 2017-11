Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cadence Bancorp:

* Cadence Bancorp - cadence bancorp llc, the selling stockholder, , is offering 9.5 million shares of co’s class a common stock - sec filing

* Cadence bancorp says it will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder Source text: (bit.ly/2iCbPvB) Further company coverage: