May 14 (Reuters) - Cadence Bancorp:

* CADENCE BANCORP SAYS FEE OF $37.5 MILLION WILL BE PAYABLE BY STATE BANK UPON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES - SEC FILING

* CADENCE BANCORP - EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT AMOUNT OF $2 MILLION WILL BE PAYABLE BY CO UPON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES