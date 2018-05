May 22 (Reuters) - Cadence Bancorp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CADENCE BANCORP, LLC

* CADENCE BANCORP, LLC WILL SELL 18 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S OUTSTANDING CLASS A COMMON STOCK, AT $28.00 PER SHARE

* OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF 15,000,000 SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK