May 22 (Reuters) - Cadence Design Systems Inc:

* CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS AND NI ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO SIMPLIFY NEXT-GENERATION SEMICONDUCTOR AND RF DEVELOPMENT

* CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC - CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR