BRIEF-Cadence Q4 Loss Per Share $0.05

* CADENCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20 TO $0.22

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 TO $0.90

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.015 BILLION TO $2.055 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $500 MILLION TO $510 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $502 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $496.1 MILLION

* CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS - ‍NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE USING NON-GAAP MEASURE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.36 TO $0.38 FOR Q1 2018​