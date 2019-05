May 23 (Reuters) - Cadent Therapeutics:

* CADENT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR INITIATION OF PHASE 2 TRIAL OF MIJ821 IN TREATMENT-RESISTANT DEPRESSION

* CADENT THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCED RECEIPT OF SECOND MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM NOVARTIS FOLLOWING INITIATION OF A PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF MIJ821