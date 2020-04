April 16 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* APPROVED & SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 2% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF CO’S UNIT WINDLAS HEALTHCARE

* SALE TO WINDLAS BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

* TOTAL SHAREHOLDING OF COMPANY IN WHPL WILL REDUCE TO 49.00%

* DEAL FOR 40.6 MILLION RUPEES

* WHPL WILL CEASE TO BE SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY