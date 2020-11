BRIEF-Cadila Health Says COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Available By H1 Next Year- CNBC-TV 18

Nov 5 (Reuters) -

* CADILA HEALTH SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE SHOULD BE AVAILABLE BY 1ST HALF OF NEXT YEAR - CNBC-TV 18

* CADILA HEALTH SAYS EXPECT FINAL DATA ON PHASE-II OF COVID-19 VACCINE TRIALS BY END OF NOVEMBER - CNBC-TV 18

* CADILA HEALTH SAYS SHOULD START PHASE-III TRIALS OF COVID-19 VACCINE BY END OF DECEMBER- CNBC-TV 18

* CADILA HEALTH SAYS LOOKING FOR COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVAL BY Q1 OF NEXT YEAR - CNBC-TV 18

* CADILA HEALTH SAYS COMMITTED TO PRODUCING 100 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE - CNBC-TV 18