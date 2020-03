March 11 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* APPROVED TRANSFER OF CO’S ANIMAL HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, ON GOING CONCERN BASIS, TO ITS UNIT ZYDUS ANIMAL HEALTH & INVESTMENTS

* NO CASH CONSIDERATION WILL BE PAID BY ZYDUS ANIMAL HEALTH & INVESTMENTS FOR TRANSFER OF CO’S ANIMAL HEALTHCARE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: