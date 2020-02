Feb 10 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* CADILA HEALTHCARE - TOPICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY LOCATED AT AHMEDABAD GOT ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM U.S. FDA

* CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD SAYS TOPICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY HAD COMPLETED USFDA AUDIT FROM DEC 16- DEC 20 2019 WITH ZERO 483 OBSERVATIONS

* CADILA HEALTHCARE - FDA AUDIT AT AHMEDABAD TOPICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED Source text: (bit.ly/2SeEeLg) Further company coverage: