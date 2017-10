Sept 20 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* Says ‍zydus receives final approval from USFDA for desoximetasone ointment and labetalol hydrochloride tablets​

* Says drug to be manufactured at group’s topical facility at Ahmedabad

* Says labetalol to be manufactured at formulations facility at pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad Source text: bit.ly/2hgKC0Y Further company coverage: