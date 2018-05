May 2 (Reuters) - Cadiz Inc:

* CADIZ INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO ADD REPRESENTATIVES FROM WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT

* CADIZ SAYS BOARD WILL EXPAND FROM 9 TO 11 MEMBERS TO ACCOMMODATE ADDITION OF WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT DESIGNEES

* CADIZ INC - ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO ADD 2 NEW MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DESIGNATED BY WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC (WAM), CO'S LARGEST EQUITY SHAREHOLDER