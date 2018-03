BRIEF-Cadiz Inc Says, Co Entered Into An At Market Issuance Sales Agreement With B. Riley FBR Inc

March 27 (Reuters) - Cadiz Inc:

* CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC - SEC FILING

* CADIZ - AS PER AGREEMENT, CO MAY ISSUE, SELL SHARES OF STOCK HAVING OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $15 MILLION THROUGH B. RILEY FBR ACTING AS SALES AGENT

* CADIZ - CURRENTLY INTEND TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STOCK UNDER THE SALES AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CADIZ WATER PROJECT Source text (bit.ly/2GdvLiV) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)