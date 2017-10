Sept 14 (Reuters) - CAE Inc:

* CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract

* Is disappointed with decision from United States Army, and following a debrief will determine next steps

* Development does not change CAE’s outlook for year, or its expectations for growth in its defense and security business

* CAE Inc - ‍CAE USA will determine next steps, which could include further protest​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: