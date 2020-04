April 6 (Reuters) - CAE Inc:

* CAE INC - COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND SHARE REPURCHASES SUSPENDED

* CAE INC - TEMPORARY LAYOFFS AND WORK-WEEK REDUCTIONS

* CAE INC - TEMPORARILY LAYING OFF 2,600 OF ITS 10,500 EMPLOYEES AND PLACING ANOTHER 900 EMPLOYEES ON A REDUCED WORK WEEK

* CAE INC - ANNOUNCED COST-CONTAINMENT MEASURES, INCLUDING SALARY FREEZES AND SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR STAFF NOT AFFECTED BY REDUCED WORK WEEKS