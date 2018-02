Feb 9 (Reuters) - CAE Inc:

* CAE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.28 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 REVENUE C$704.4 MILLION VERSUS C$682.7 MILLION

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON GROWTH OUTLOOK

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.27, REVENUE VIEW C$731.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS LOWER CAPITAL INTENSITY IN FISCAL 2018, WITH TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $150 MILLION

* QUARTER END TOTAL BACKLOG $7,368.3 MILLION VERSUS $7,393.1 MILLION AT Q3 END 2017

* MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 UNCHANGED

* MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 UNCHANGED

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.06, REVENUE VIEW C$2.86 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S