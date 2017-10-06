FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces CEOC's emergence from bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment announces CEOC’s emergence from bankruptcy

* Caesars Entertainment - ‍Combined co to invest in growth with $2 billion cash, reduced leverage and interest expense

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍Total capex from 2015-2017 is expected to exceed $1.5 billion​

* Caesars Entertainment - From restructuring, debt has been reduced by more than $16 billion, excluding capitalization of $640 million per year lease obligation​

* Caesars Entertainment - Announced appointment of new board of directors in connection with completion of cac merger, conclusion of CEOC’s restructuring​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

