April 25 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT IN PUERTO LOS CABOS, BAJA, MEXICO

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - $200 MILLION NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: