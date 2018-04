April 16 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50 BILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT - INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT - REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)