Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $500 MILLION

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $500 MILLION OF COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP - CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT INTENDS TO FINANCE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM USING CASH FROM OPERATIONS